Number of victims of rocket attack on Kharkiv increases to 47

The number of victims of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv has increased to 47. There are seven children among the victims. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Three people were rescued from the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Recall

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes in Kharkiv. The head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov reportedthat according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. Three locations were hit : Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in the Saltovsky district, and near the Hydropark in the Kyiv district.

