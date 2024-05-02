Number of students switching to Ukrainian language increased more than 100 times in a year - Kremin

Before the full-scale invasion, 455,000 schoolchildren studied in a non-state language; since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 4000 have been studying in a non-state language. This was announced by Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In 2022, compared to previous years, the number of classes, schools, and students who switched to the Ukrainian language increased more than 100 times. Since 2022, this figure has increased 5 times more ," emphasized Taras Kremin.

According to the official, before the full-scale invasion, 455,000 schoolchildren were taught in a non-state language, but in 2022 their number dropped to 4,000.

Now we have 768 such students who were enrolled earlier, and the educational process was provided in a non-state language, but these statistics are constantly changing. I think that, say, on September 1 of the new school year, it will be much better - said Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

Recall

During 2023, the Office of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language received 3,692 appeals from citizens regarding violations of language legislation. This was reported by Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.