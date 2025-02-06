Number of attacks on the borderline decreases - OTU “Siversk”

There is a decrease in shelling on the border areas of Ukraine. In particular, this is due to Russia's logistical problems.

This was stated by the spokesman of the OTU “Siversk” Vadym Mysnyk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding the shelling of the border. For the second day in a row, we have seen a significant decrease in the number of attacks. The weapons the enemy is constantly using are mostly unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as FPV drones of various systems. As for artillery, it is mortars or cannon artillery of various calibers. We also recorded that the enemy fired unguided aerial missiles from helicopters and guided aerial bombs from airplanes over the past day, but we record a decrease in the number of attacks. This is mainly due to their logistical problems and the fact that we are striking them on their territory - said Misnyk.

Also, according to the spokesman, the shelling has a wavy dynamics: for several days there is an increase in shelling, for several days - a decrease.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of February 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 104 drones, and shot down 57 drones in 9 regions, and recorded 42 imitator drones. In particular, shootdowns were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Kirovohrad regions.