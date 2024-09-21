Not only warehouses with Iskanders: SBU drones successfully targeted Russian airfield Shaikovka

At night, the Security Service of Ukraine's drones hit the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Tver region, where artillery and missile weapons for the Iskander and Tochka-U tactical missile systems were stored, and also hit the infrastructure of the Shaikovka military airfield in the Kaluga region. This was reported by UNN sources.

That night, SBU drones organized a "cotton" at the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry near the village of Oktyabrsky, Tver region. Artillery and missile weapons for Iskander tactical missile systems and Tochka-U tactical missile systems were stored there. After the arrival of the drones, detonations began at the warehouse, five fires were recorded - the source said.

The SBU drones also hit the infrastructure of the Shaykovka military airfield (Kaluga region), where TU-22M strategic aircraft are deployed and regularly fire on Ukraine.

"The SBU, together with the entire Ukrainian Defense Forces, is systematically reducing the enemy's missile and artillery potential. This week we have already blown up a large arsenal in Toropets, Tver region. Today, it is the turn of the next largest depot - one of the enemy's important logistics points where ammunition was stored for attacks on Ukraine. The season of "falling debris" is in full swing," the source added.

Recall

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed two military arsenals of the Russian armed forces in Krasnodar Krai and Tver Oblast.