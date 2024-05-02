Not all persons liable for military service need to update their data in the CMC after May 18

If a person's data in the unified state register of persons liable for military service is up-to-date and has been updated in time, then no further updates are required. This was stated by Roman Istomin, head of the public relations service of the Poltava regional military and civilian registration and enlistment center, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

If a citizen has already updated all the data entered in the Unified State Register of Citizens Liable for Military Service and it is up-to-date, it will be acceptable. Only those who have not updated their data or have received a summons to update it need to update it - Istomin said.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense plans to introduce an "electronic record" for visiting the CMC by May 18 and launch an application "electronic office of a person liable for military service"

There will be no TCC abroad. The Ministry of Defense explained how Ukrainians in other countries will be able to update their data