Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13812 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 135047 views

Norway allocates more than $100 million to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57119 views

Norway will provide NOK 1.1 billion (over $100 million) to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure and ensure electricity supply, with a focus on repairing damaged facilities in Kharkiv region.

Norway will provide Ukraine with 1.1 billion Norwegian kroner (more than $100 million) to support electricity. This is reported by the Government of Norway, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Norway announced a new package of financial assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 1.1 billion (over $100 million) to rebuild its energy infrastructure.

We are in close dialogue with Ukraine on how it can use these funds most effectively. Ukrainians themselves are the best judges of what is needed. But it is important to start repairing the infrastructure quickly, before winter sets in. Norway hopes that this new funding will help to mitigate some of the damage and ensure electricity in Ukraine

- said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

In addition, it has already been determined that 120 million Norwegian kroner will be channelled through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). These funds will be used to repair the energy infrastructure of the Kharkiv region, which was particularly affected by Russian attacks this spring. Damage to power plants and network installations was severe.

This funding will help, among other things, to ensure stable power supply to maternity units and operating rooms in seven hospitals in Kharkiv Oblast. In some cases, access to electricity can mean the difference between life and death

- Jonas Gar Stere said.

Recall

Since the full-scale invasion of russia, Norway has provided billions of kroner to Ukraine to buy gas, repair critical infrastructure and support the country's energy companies.

Prime Minister: Norway will help build a power grid for hospitals in Kharkiv16.06.24, 14:01 • 30267 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Norway
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Poland
