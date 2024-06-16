Prime Minister: Norway will help build a power grid for hospitals in Kharkiv

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Stere said that his country will support Ukraine, including providing civilian aid and helping to build a power grid to provide electricity to hospitals in Kharkiv.

Stere said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

Details

We must be wise, we must preserve this unity of many states. You can count on us. Norway will support Ukraine, your right to self-defense, but we will also provide you with civilian assistance. We will help build an energy grid to provide electricity for hospitals in Kharkiv and we will continue to help you with the return of your children (...) I believe that the next summit will be even more successful. Glory to Ukraine - Stere said.

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates all the principles of the UN Charter, and that no country has a veto over the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.