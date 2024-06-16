Prime Minister: Norway will help build a power grid for hospitals in Kharkiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 139859 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152421 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243673 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150823 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183102 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149938 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139859 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138592 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132324 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152421 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11057 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12378 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16541 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17792 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30968 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Prime Minister: Norway will help build a power grid for hospitals in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30267 views

Norway will help build a power grid to provide electricity to hospitals in Kharkiv, and will continue to support Ukraine's right to self-defense and provide civilian assistance.

Prime Minister: Norway will help build a power grid for hospitals in Kharkiv

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Stere said that his country will support Ukraine, including providing civilian aid and helping to build a power grid to provide electricity to hospitals in Kharkiv.

Stere said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN.

Details

We must be wise, we must preserve this unity of many states. You can count on us. Norway will support Ukraine, your right to self-defense, but we will also provide you with civilian assistance. We will help build an energy grid to provide electricity for hospitals in Kharkiv and we will continue to help you with the return of your children (...) I believe that the next summit will be even more successful. Glory to Ukraine

- Stere said. 

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates all the principles of the UN Charter, and that no country has a veto over the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Norway
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91