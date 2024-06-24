North Korean official criticizes US for military assistance to Ukraine

A senior North Korean military official has criticized the United States for increasing military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

On Monday, a senior North Korean military official criticized the United States for expanding military assistance to Ukraine, confirming moscow's support for the war.

Washington and Seoul are increasingly concerned about deepening military cooperation between russia and North Korea, accusing them of violating international laws because of the arms trade for use by a terrorist state against Ukraine.

moscow and Pyongyang deny any arms supplies.

North Korea could already supply Russia with 1.6 million artillery shells - The Washington Post