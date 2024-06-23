North Korea could already supply Russia with 1.6 million artillery shells - The Washington Post

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91874 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104122 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120475 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189675 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233961 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143553 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369284 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181780 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149644 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197934 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65879 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73513 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100708 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86715 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31396 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91874 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86733 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104122 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120475 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1462 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4710 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11869 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13504 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17472 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

North Korea could already supply Russia with 1.6 million artillery shells - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85078 views

North Korea has probably delivered more than 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia since September

North Korea could already supply Russia with 1.6 million artillery shells - The Washington Post

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a mutual defense pact, promising to provide each other with "immediate military assistance" in the event of an attack. A few days before the meeting, the US State Department said North Korea had delivered more than 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia since September. This is reported by the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details

A new analysis of internal Russian trade data conducted by the non-governmental security organization C4ADS and published by the Washington Post shows the distribution of suspected North Korean ammunition across Russia. From August to January, more than 74,000 metric tons of explosives were distributed through two ports in the Russian Far East, equivalent to about 1.6 million artillery shells.

These data do not indicate the exact origin of the shipments, but an analysis conducted by The Post and C4ADS revealed the movement of Russian ships between North Korea and Russia during this period.

Gomong Hyun, a senior researcher at the Seoul Institute for national security strategy, associated with the South Korean intelligence agency, said this is the most convincing evidence of a link between Russia and North Korea regarding the transfer of ammunition. He claims that this information reinforces evidence that North Korea is helping Russia in the war in Ukraine.

South Korea imposes sanctions on 7 North Korean and 2 russian vessels for illegal trade in arms and fuel with russia24.05.24, 05:26 • 23927 views

"It really adds more credibility to the fact that North Korea is helping Russia wage war in Ukraine. If we don't have photos, or if the North Koreans don't say, 'Look, we're handing over shells to Russia' or something like that, that's the best we can get, "Guo said.

This week, the leaders of Russia and North Korea, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un, signed a mutual defense treaty, promising each other military assistance in the event of an attack. The agreement strengthened ties between the two countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the C4ADS think tank and the Washington Post, probably 27 shipments of ammunition were sent from the North Korean port of Rajin to Russian ports over the past period. The weight of these shipments is equal to thousands of containers that were distributed to 16 sites in Russia, 12 of which are located near known ammunition depots.

Ammunition stocks were sent to facilities controlled by the main missile and artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which indicates the military purpose of these goods.

North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine are similar to Iskander-M, although they have their own specifics - Oleksandr Ruvin21.02.24, 11:40 • 30277 views

The meeting between Putin and Kim Jong Un also highlighted the strengthening of their anti-Western coalition, which includes China and Iran, in the face of growing international sanctions against North Korea. North Korea needs the resources that Russia can provide, including food, fuel, and cash.

These efforts could be crucial to Russia's war in Ukraine, as ammunition is a critical factor in the ongoing conflict.

recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly denied that Russia has requested military service from North Korea for the war in Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31