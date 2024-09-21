North Korean missiles were stored at a “demilitarized” warehouse in the Krasnodar region of Russia - NSDC CCD

North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, as well as artillery and Smerch ammunition, were stored at a warehouse in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar region of Russia, which was attacked by drones today. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

A warehouse in the Tikhoretsky district of the Russian Federation has been demilitarized. It was also used to store North Korean KN23s, as well as artillery and Smerch ammunition - Kovalenko said on Telegram.

Recall

In Russia, after drone attacks, ammunition depots are burning in Tver region and Krasnodar region, and evacuations were announced in the area of the explosions. Explosions were also heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea at night.