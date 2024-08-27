Normal temperature conditions will be ensured in all hromada educational institutions in winter - Brovary mayor (video)

Arrangement of shelters, provision of alternative sources of electricity, waterproofing - the educational institutions of the Brovary community are completing preparations for the school year and the heating season. UNN journalists who visited the village of Knyazhychi were able to see this.

Details

At one time, it was even necessary to temporarily close the local lyceum due to non-compliance with the temperature regime in winter. After the village was annexed to the Brovary community, the problem was solved.

The most important thing is that in the first year when we united, we had to close the school in January because the temperature in the school did not meet the temperature regime, it was 13 degrees in the cold, and one of the first tasks was to install boiler equipment that is an alternative for the school, for the ASC, for the kindergarten, to replace the heating main, to redesign the heating system, and the school has been warm for two heating seasons, - said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

The mayor added that the roof of the school has been completely replaced, two school buses have been received, one of which is already on the route, and work is nearing completion on the arrangement of a shelter and waterproofing of the building's foundation.

The lack of a proper shelter was also a problem for the kindergarten in Knyazhychi. According to the village elder Artem Moroz, work is currently underway to replace the water and electricity systems and install ventilation.

Recall

Ihor Sapozhko said that Brovary is carrying out energy saving measures in educational institutions. They are insulating facades, installing solar power plants and heat control systems worth more than UAH 73.5 million.

