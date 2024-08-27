“Noble sorceress": Olena Duma, head of the ARMA, bought a car three times cheaper than the market price during the war - former MP

Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) Olena Duma declared a 2021 MAZDA MX-30 car, which she managed to buy during a full-scale war at a price three times lower than the market price. This was stated by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, writes UNN.

Olena Duma, who at the time worked as the deputy head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, purchased a car for UAH 235 thousand. It is noteworthy that the price of such cars at that time started at UAH 700 thousand, and this was at best and even if the vehicle had certain defects, malfunctions or was involved in an accident. - Mosiychuk pointed out.

He noted that "in some miraculous way" the Duma managed to buy a car at a price three times lower than the market price.

Speaking of so-called "miracles," the Head of the ARMA managed to pull off one of them for former MP and traitor Viktor Medvedchuk. We are talking about his yacht Royal Romance, which was arrested as part of criminal proceedings, but thanks to the unclear activities of the ARMA in this case, was returned to Medvedchuk. As we can see, Ms. Duma is a noble "sorceress": she bought a car at a low price for herself and helped Medvedchuk with the return of the yacht - The former MP emphasized.

Recall

A Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of two years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.