No shortage of electricity, 10 thermal generation units in reserve - Ministry of Energy

As of February 11, no electricity shortages were recorded in Ukraine's power system. There are 10 thermal generation units in reserve, which will be used if necessary. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

There is no shortage of electricity in the Ukrainian power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers. Commercial imports and exports of electricity are also planned. The company has 10 thermal generation units in reserve to be used if necessary, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the situation is under control. The system is balanced. No outage schedules are applied.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

In Kharkiv, power supply has been restored to consumers disconnected after a drone attack the day before. In Donetsk region, power engineers have also restored power to all coal mining enterprises that were cut off due to shelling over the past day. In Kharkiv region, an overhead power line was disconnected this morning as a result of enemy shelling. As a result, a 110 kV substation and household consumers lost power. Military operations are underway in the area.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at 1300 MWh. Exports are also expected to amount to 2700 MWh.

Recall

On the night of February 11, air defense forces destroyed 40 enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).