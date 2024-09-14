No power outages planned for Sunday in Ukraine

On Sunday, September 15, it is not planned to apply the schedule of hourly power outages. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

No consumption restrictions will be applied tomorrow, September 15 - the statement said.

The company noted that powerful electrical appliances can be used throughout the day.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Energy , there were no power outages in Ukraine on Saturday.

However, due to weather conditions, 71 settlements in 5 regions were cut off from electricity, and power companies restored power to 22,912 consumers.

