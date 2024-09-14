No power outages planned for Sunday in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announced that on September 15, the schedule of hourly power outages will not be applied. Powerful electrical appliances can be used around the clock.
On Sunday, September 15, it is not planned to apply the schedule of hourly power outages. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
No consumption restrictions will be applied tomorrow, September 15
The company noted that powerful electrical appliances can be used throughout the day.
Recall
According to the Ministry of Energy , there were no power outages in Ukraine on Saturday.
However, due to weather conditions, 71 settlements in 5 regions were cut off from electricity, and power companies restored power to 22,912 consumers.
US delegation was provided with data on needs for protection and recovery in the energy sector - Ministry of Energy30.08.24, 10:24 • 31209 views