US delegation was provided with data on needs for protection and recovery in the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy met with the US delegation to discuss challenges in the energy sector amid Russian attacks, in particular, they touched upon the issues of infrastructure restoration, development of distributed generation and strengthening the protection of energy facilities, the Ministry reported UNN.

Details

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Roman Andarak reportedly met with representatives of the US Congress and Atlantic Council Eurasia Center Director John Herbst.

“Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains a prime target for enemy shelling, and the massive attack on August 26 was one of the most destructive since the beginning of the war,” Andarak told the US delegation.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the main thing from the meeting:

the Ukrainian side briefed the American delegation on the situation and challenges in the energy system of Ukraine;

The key areas of work now include restoring damaged infrastructure, developing distributed generation, providing critical facilities with backup power sources, and strengthening the protection of power facilities;

The deputy minister noted that “international support in these areas is extremely important for the preparation and stable passage of the heating season.

Herbst noted that such meetings allow the U.S. Congressional staff to “gain a deeper understanding of the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian energy sector and to communicate this information to congressmen in a timely manner.

