Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
US delegation was provided with data on needs for protection and recovery in the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

US delegation was provided with data on needs for protection and recovery in the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31210 views

The Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine met with the US delegation to discuss challenges in the energy system. The key areas of discussion were infrastructure restoration, generation development, and strengthening the protection of energy facilities.

The Ministry of Energy met with the US delegation to discuss challenges in the energy sector amid Russian attacks, in particular, they touched upon the issues of infrastructure restoration, development of distributed generation and strengthening the protection of energy facilities, the Ministry reported UNN.

Details

Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Roman Andarak reportedly met with representatives of the US Congress and Atlantic Council Eurasia Center Director John Herbst.

“Ukraine's energy infrastructure remains a prime target for enemy shelling, and the massive attack on August 26 was one of the most destructive since the beginning of the war,” Andarak told the US delegation. 

According to the Ministry of Energy, the main thing from the meeting:

  • the Ukrainian side briefed the American delegation on the situation and challenges in the energy system of Ukraine; 
  • The key areas of work now include restoring damaged infrastructure, developing distributed generation, providing critical facilities with backup power sources, and strengthening the protection of power facilities;

The deputy minister noted that “international support in these areas is extremely important for the preparation and stable passage of the heating season.

Herbst noted that such meetings allow the U.S. Congressional staff to “gain a deeper understanding of the most pressing needs of the Ukrainian energy sector and to communicate this information to congressmen in a timely manner.

Japan to consider increasing supplies of energy equipment to Ukraine - Ministry of Energy30.08.24, 09:39 • 31958 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics

