No personnel issues expected in the Parliament this week - Arakhamia

This week, the Parliament does not plan to consider personnel appointments. This was announced by people's deputy, chairman of the servant of the people faction David Arakhamia, reports UNN.

Addition

People's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reportedthat this week it is planned to appoint Alexey Chernyshev as the minister of infrastructure , and Alexey Kuleba to the post of Minister of community and Territory Development.