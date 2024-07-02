No intruders pushing people under the rails in the subway were found - Kyiv Metro

Serhiy Tkachuk, head of the traffic service at Kyiv Metro, said that the cases of people falling on the subway tracks were caused by various factors, but no one deliberately pushed them.

He said this on the air of KIEV24, according to a correspondent of UNN.

These incidents (people falling on the subway tracks - ed.) occurred for various reasons. The investigation is currently underway. I want to reassure Kyiv residents that we and witnesses have not found any intruders pushing people under the rails. The incidents could have been caused by the rising temperature and psychological factors - Tkachuk says.

Recall

A woman who fell on the track in front of a train in the Kyiv subway died.