No intruders pushing people under the rails in the subway were found - Kyiv Metro
Kyiv • UNN
No intruders have been detected in the Kyiv subway who would deliberately push people in front of subway trains, said Sergiy Tkachuk, head of the traffic service, noting that people falling on the rails occur for various reasons.
He said this on the air of KIEV24, according to a correspondent of UNN.
These incidents (people falling on the subway tracks - ed.) occurred for various reasons. The investigation is currently underway. I want to reassure Kyiv residents that we and witnesses have not found any intruders pushing people under the rails. The incidents could have been caused by the rising temperature and psychological factors
Recall
A woman who fell on the track in front of a train in the Kyiv subway died.