Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
NMT-2024: demonstration tests published

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22085 views

Experts have prepared demonstration versions of subject tests that are part of the national multi-subject testing planned for 2024 in Ukraine.

Specialists of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment have prepared demonstration variants of subject tests - components of the National Multisubject Test (NMT), the UCEQA and the Ministry of Education and Science reported, UNN reports.

Details

The demo version of the NMT-2024 is already available for assembly.

"Starting today, this year's applicants and everyone else can test their knowledge and take a demonstration version of the multi-subject test on the All-Ukrainian School Online platform," the Ministry of Education and Science said.

At the end of the tasks, you can find the correct answers for self-checking. In the Progress section, you can see how many test points you managed to score, which tasks have errors, and what you need to improve.

You can also familiarize yourself with the scoring scheme and the general characteristics of the test.

Ukraine approves test specifications for NMT-202425.01.24, 16:30 • 28273 views

Addendum

The UCEQA noted that each participant will complete the NMT certification work in on one day in two stages, each of which will last 120 minutes, with a break of 20 minutes. The NMT certification paper will contain tasks in four subjects: Ukrainian language, mathematics, and history of Ukraine, and Ukrainian literature, a foreign language (English, Spanish, German, French), biology, physics, chemistry, and geography.   

NMT-2024: it became known when the testing of graduates will take place26.01.24, 11:42 • 23657 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine

