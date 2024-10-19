Nine people wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements in the Kherson region. Educational and medical institutions, residential buildings, and cars were damaged. Nine civilians were injured.
Over the past day, on October 18, nine people were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes, according to the head of the Kherson RSA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Antonivka, Zelenivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Stanislav, Sadove, Mykilske, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Oleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Mala Seidemenukha, Olgivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day,
Details
It is noted that the Russian military hit an educational and medical institution, an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 12 private houses were damaged. The occupiers also vandalized an ambulance, a bus and private cars.
As a result of Russian aggression, 9 people were injured.
