Nighttime drone attack on Odesa: 70-year-old man killed, three people wounded

A 70-year-old man was killed and three people were wounded in a Russian drone attack in Odesa yesterday. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the evening of February 23, the Russian armed forces once again attacked Odesa with attack drones.

The enemy attack destroyed a one-story residential building, killing a 70-year-old man. Three other local residents were wounded and hospitalized - the OGPU summarized.

The scene is currently being inspected and a list of destructions and damages is being established.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Odesa Region Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Recall

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said that three women were injured during the attack on Odesa . All of them were hospitalized with burns of varying degrees.