Night temperature to drop to 4° this week - forecasters

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine on September 20-22, with temperatures of 4-17° at night and 20-26° during the day, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation in the next three days.

The wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature will be 6-11° at night, 12-17° in the south, 4-9° in the western regions on September 21; 20-26° during the day, 16-21° in the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation today. North-east wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperatures at night 6-11°, during the day 21-26°; in Kyiv at night about 10°, during the day 22-24°.