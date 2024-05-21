New Windows AI feature records everything you've done on your PC - media

Microsoft at the Build conference on Monday introduced a new artificial intelligence-based feature called Recall for PC Copilot+, which will allow Windows 11 users to search for and restore their past actions on their PC, writes UNN with reference to Ars Technica.

Details

"To make this work, Recall records everything users do on their computer, including actions in apps, conversations in live meetings, and websites they visit for research," the publication writes.

"Recall uses Copilot +' s advanced PC processing capabilities to take snapshots of your active screen every few seconds, " Microsoft said on its website. - Snapshots are encrypted and stored on your PC's hard drive. You can use the Restore feature to find content you've viewed on your computer, using search, or in the Timeline panel, which lets you scroll through your snapshots.

By performing the Restore action, users can access the snapshot at a specific time, providing context for the event or moment they are looking for. It also allows users to search for teleconferences they participated in and videos they watched using an artificial intelligence feature that transcribes and translates speech.

"Despite encryption and local storage, the new feature raises privacy concerns for some Windows users," the publication notes.

In , Microsoft states that " Recall screenshots are only associated with a specific user profile, and Recall does not share them with other users, make them available for viewing by Microsoft, or use them for advertising targeting. Screenshots are only available to the person whose profile was used to log in to the device.

Users, as noted, can pause, stop or delete recorded content, as well as exclude certain applications or websites. Recall will not take snapshots of InPrivate web browsing sessions in Microsoft Edge or DRM-protected content. However, Recall will not actively hide confidential information, such as passwords and financial account numbers that are displayed on the screen, the publication writes.

As for accessibility, Microsoft says Recall is still being tested. "Recall is now in preview status," Microsoft said on its website.

