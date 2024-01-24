Head of the National Security Committee: Information on submission of a new version of the draft law on mobilization to the Parliament is false

The information about the introduction of a revised draft law on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada is not true, said Oleksandr Zavitnevych, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, quoted by Yulia Paliychuk, spokeswoman for the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, some media outlets spread false information that the government had allegedly submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a revised draft law to improve mobilization and military service.

I would like to refute these false reports. As of now, no such draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the government. As soon as such a document appears, the public will learn about it from official sources, and the draft law itself will be available for review on the parliament's website - Zavitnevych said.

He once again asked media representatives to use official sources.

Recall

On January 15, Deputy Defense Minister Natalia Kalmykova stated that a new version of the draft law on mobilization would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in a few weeks.