A Soldier's Library was opened in occupied Donetsk, which aims to form a sense of belonging to the russian identity and "heroes" among the younger generation. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A new propaganda project, the Soldier's Library, was opened in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

This event took place in one of the city's hospitals. The event was marked by solemn ceremonies and active participation of the children involved.

However, the "heroes" themselves were absent from the event, which emphasizes the symbolic nature of this initiative. The main goal of the Soldier's Library is to foster in the younger generation a sense of belonging to russian identity and the "heroes".

