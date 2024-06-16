New "Soldier's Library" opened in occupied Donetsk to promote russian identity among young people

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13714 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 134524 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148945 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242578 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150011 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370504 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182938 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149898 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 134524 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116164 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134903 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128900 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148945 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11816 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16011 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17301 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28589 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

New "Soldier's Library" opened in occupied Donetsk to promote russian identity among young people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105361 views

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, a new propaganda project called "Soldier's Library" has been opened to promote a sense of Russian identity and glorify russian "heroes" among the younger generation.

New "Soldier's Library" opened in occupied Donetsk to promote russian identity among young people

A Soldier's Library was opened in occupied Donetsk, which aims to form a sense of belonging to the russian identity and "heroes" among the younger generation. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

A new propaganda project, the Soldier's Library, was opened in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

This event took place in one of the city's hospitals. The event was marked by solemn ceremonies and active participation of the children involved.

However, the "heroes" themselves were absent from the event, which emphasizes the symbolic nature of this initiative. The main goal of the Soldier's Library is to foster in the younger generation a sense of belonging to russian identity and the "heroes".

Occupation authorities offer certificates for apartments for participation in the occupation of Ukraine16.06.24, 02:33 • 121314 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Donetsk
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91