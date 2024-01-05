Ukrainians allowed to rent a car with Diia

NarsCars has launched a car rental service in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Diia Telegram channel.

Details

It is reported that as part of the service, Diia has made available the sharing of documents confirming the booking of a car from the integrated car rental company NarsCars.

Are you planning to rent a car? Send your documents to NarsCars online via Diia. No more manual data entry and no more fear of making mistakes - the statement said.

In order to rent a car, you need to:

go to the NarsCars website;

choose the place to pick up the car and the dates you want to rent it;

choose a car and payment method; leave your contact information;

share your driver's license and ID card or passport via Diia.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a new draft lawthat will allow customs clearance of used cars through the Diia digital app.