New rules of assistance to IDPs: the Ministry of Social Policy explained to whom payments will be continued

On March 1, new rules for assistance to IDPs will come into effect. Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, spoke about the purpose of the changes and the list of people who will continue to receive payments during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the minister, starting March 1, those Ukrainians who are unable to find a job, i.e. people with disabilities of groups 1-2, all orphans and the elderly whose pension is less than UAH 9,400, will automatically receive an extension of payments.

In addition, all families with children under 14 living in the area of possible hostilities will receive assistance.

All of them, and we understand that there is no full-time education there. They need to take care of the child. Accordingly, a priori, one adult able-bodied family member is considered to be engaged in care. And only with regard to the second one, if there is a mother and father, we impose an obligation on one of them, if they are not working, to register with the employment service in order to look for a job and their family allowance will be continued - Oksana Zholnovych explained.

This also applies to families who could not enroll their children in kindergarten, for example, due to lack of places, and as a result, one of the parents is also unable to find a job.

You have two months to register with the employment service.

Eventually, payments will be extended to all those who have children and registered as unemployed last year and are looking for work. But those who work but have low incomes, i.e., less than UAH 9,400 per family member, will also receive assistance.

Addendum

The purpose of such assistance is to integrate into the community. We need to encourage internally displaced people to integrate into the community, to go to work if they are able to work, to get employed, to earn additional income. This includes socialization, new social ties, and a completely different format of life that obliges, that determines specific steps, a person's future, does not allow them to fall into depression, so work and activity, social employment is very important for many reasons - Zholnovych said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to automatically extend all payments for all internally displaced persons until March 1.