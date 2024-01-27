New rules of assistance to IDPs: the Ministry of Social Policy explained to whom payments will be continued

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73503 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118286 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123048 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164977 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165317 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267852 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176880 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166853 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148615 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237868 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100770 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66967 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39554 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35770 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49270 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267852 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248649 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234755 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118286 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100912 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117409 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118042 views
New rules of assistance to IDPs: the Ministry of Social Policy explained to whom payments will be continued

New rules of assistance to IDPs: the Ministry of Social Policy explained to whom payments will be continued

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105861 views

The Ukrainian government has decided to automatically extend financial assistance to vulnerable groups of internally displaced persons (IDPs) until March 1, while obliging able-bodied IDPs to register as unemployed and look for work to continue receiving payments.

On March 1, new rules for assistance to IDPs will come into effect. Oksana Zholnovych, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, spoke about the purpose of the changes and the list of people who will continue to receive payments during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

According to the minister, starting March 1, those Ukrainians who are unable to find a job, i.e. people with disabilities of groups 1-2, all orphans and the elderly whose pension is less than UAH 9,400, will automatically receive an extension of payments.

In addition, all families with children under 14 living in the area of possible hostilities will receive assistance.

All of them, and we understand that there is no full-time education there. They need to take care of the child. Accordingly, a priori, one adult able-bodied family member is considered to be engaged in care. And only with regard to the second one, if there is a mother and father, we impose an obligation on one of them, if they are not working, to register with the employment service in order to look for a job and their family allowance will be continued

- Oksana Zholnovych explained.

This also applies to families who could not enroll their children in kindergarten, for example, due to lack of places, and as a result, one of the parents is also unable to find a job.

You have two months to register with the employment service.

Eventually, payments will be extended to all those who have children and registered as unemployed last year and are looking for work. But those who work but have low incomes, i.e., less than UAH 9,400 per family member, will also receive assistance.

Addendum

The purpose of such assistance is to integrate into the community. We need to encourage internally displaced people to integrate into the community, to go to work if they are able to work, to get employed, to earn additional income. This includes socialization, new social ties, and a completely different format of life that obliges, that determines specific steps, a person's future, does not allow them to fall into depression, so work and activity, social employment is very important for many reasons

- Zholnovych said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to automatically extend all payments for all internally displaced persons until March 1.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising