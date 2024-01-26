New procurement architecture in accordance with NATO standards: the Ministry of Defense met with a representative of Germany

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov met with the Deputy Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine, Mr. Tim Prange, to discuss the new procurement system of the Ministry of Defense in accordance with NATO standards. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Dmytro Klimenkov told Tim Prange about the new procurement architecture that the Ministry of Defense is implementing in line with NATO standards.

"We are building a system that will increase the efficiency and transparency of the supply of weapons and logistics to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Klimenkov said.

The Deputy Minister called on German defense companies to actively cooperate and discussed preparations for the Munich Security Conference.

"I am confident that our joint efforts with our partners will lead to increased security and stability in the region. Together, we stand for common values and work for a peaceful future," Klimenkov added.

