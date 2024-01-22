ukenru
New power lines and development of oil pipelines: Shmyhal discusses energy cooperation with Tusk

New power lines and development of oil pipelines: Shmyhal discusses energy cooperation with Tusk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122866 views

During a meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed plans to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, including the development of new interconnectors and the construction of oil pipelines.

During the visit of his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk to Kyiv, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed potential cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw in the energy sector. The Prime Minister said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the parties discussed the development of new interconnectors between Ukraine and Poland.

Last year, a power line between Khmelnytsky NPP and Rzeszow was launched. During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of building two more: "Rivne NPP - Helm" and "Lviv - Krosno"

- Shmyhal said.

In addition, Kyiv seeks to start work on the construction of a new oil pipeline connector

"Brody-Adamova Zastava could become part of a new route within the Euro-Asian Oil Transportation Corridor project

- summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine. 

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed cooperation in the energy sector and opportunities to increase and strengthen energy potential.

"This applies, in particular, to the expansion of the relevant infrastructure of energy ties between Ukraine and Poland, our government officials will work on all this," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Polish MP Pawel Kowal will be appointed as Ukraine's recovery envoy. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk during his visit to Kyiv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

