New draft law on military reproductive material to be considered by the Verkhovna Rada soon

At its next plenary session, the Verkhovna Rada will consider draft law No. 10448 on the regulation of the preservation of the gene pool of defenders in the event of their death. This was reported to UNN by Oksana Dmytrieva, deputy head of the parliamentary committee on national health.

When asked when the Verkhovna Rada would consider draft law No. 10448, Dmitrieva replied: "At the next meeting."

Addendum

On January 31, the committee decided to recommend that the Verkhovna Rada include draft law No. 10448 on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the preservation of the gene pool of the Ukrainian people on the agenda of the parliamentary session, to decide to define it as urgent and to adopt the draft law as a basis and as a whole.

Draft law No. 10448 provides for the 3-year preservation of reproductive cells of state defenders in case of their death or declaration of death, in accordance with the order (will) of the state defender. The respective storage of cells will be carried out at the expense of the state. The storage of cells after 3 years may be extended at the expense of another person specified in the order. The form of such an order should be established by the government.

The adoption of the draft law is expected to regulate the issue of social protection of military personnel in terms of ensuring their right to biological paternity (motherhood).

Medical lawyer Olena Babych wrote on her Facebook page that draft law No. 10448 is the best. She criticized draft laws No. 10437 and No. 10438.

According to her, the advantage of the draft law No. 10448 is that it legally regulates the use of reproductive cells after the death of a person, and not only military personnel.

Context

At the end of November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that obliges Ukrainian clinics to dispose of reproductive cells of fallen soldiers stored in cryobanks starting in March. Women began to raise the alarm, and the Servant of the People party promised to vote for the necessary changes to prevent this from happening.

The Ministry of Health statedthat cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial from dead soldiers and assured that they are already working with MPs to resolve this issue.