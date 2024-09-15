New death toll announced as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas

The health ministry of Hamas, the Islamist movement in power in the Gaza Strip, announced on Sunday a new death toll of 41,206 people in Palestine since the start of the war with Israel. UNN writes with reference to Barron's.

At least 24 people have been killed in the last 24 hours;

95,337 people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

