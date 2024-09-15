Tense morning in Israel: a surface-to-surface missile was fired at the central part of the country

A missile fired from Yemen has landed in an open area, setting off warning sirens across the country. Written by UNN with reference to Rai News.

On Sunday, a surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen into central Israel. In the midst of the incident, interceptor missiles were activated. The missile hit an uninhabited area and, according to the Israeli military, did not cause any damage.

IDF strike on humanitarian zone in Gaza kills at least 19 people

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel moments before the rocket hit at around 6:35 a.m. local time (03:35 GMT), sending residents scurrying for cover.

The Israeli Defense Forces and Air Force have launched an investigation into this morning's Houthi ballistic missile attack and why the missile was not intercepted despite several interceptor missiles.

In addition, Israeli media reported that a drone launched from Lebanon exploded in the city of Metula on the northern border. No one was injured, but according to preliminary information, there was material damage.

“Hezbollah attacks northern Israel in response to Lebanon strike