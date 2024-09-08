“Hezbollah attacks northern Israel in response to Lebanon strike

Hezbollah has attacked northern Israel. This was reported by AFP News, according to UNN.

Details

The extremist organization Hezbollah said it launched a rocket attack on a village in northern Israel in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon on Saturday.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli attack killed three rescuers and wounded two people in a fire truck. The rescuers were at the scene to extinguish a fire caused by an earlier Israeli strike.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has been going on almost every day since the war in Gaza began more than eleven months ago. Both sides continue to fire at each other in the border area.

IDF announces the elimination of a member of Hezbollah's missile unit