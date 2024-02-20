New "cotton" in Donetsk: smoke can be seen near the building of the so-called "government of the Donetsk People's Republic"

Today, a new shelling of the city center is reported in occupied Donetsk. Currently, smoke is visible in the area of the building of the so-called "government of the "Donetsk People's Republic", local publics write, UNN informs.

Details

According to local publics, enemy air defense was operating in Donetsk today. However, there was an "arrival" in the area of Lenin Square.

After the shelling, smoke rises in the area of the occupiers' building - the so-called "building of the government of the DPR".

One of the munitions fell near the Krupska library, creating a large crater.

A fire also broke out in the Red Guard district of occupied Makiivka after the shelling.

Addendum

On February 19, an oil depot was on fire in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, after reports of explosions.