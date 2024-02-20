New armband emblem for SBU specialists approved

A three-dimensional trident on a black background will become the official armband symbol of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, symbolizing the specifics of the work of Ukrainian military intelligence. The relevant Order on the approval of the symbol was registered today with the Government of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the DIU's Telegram channel.

On February 20, it became known that the armband emblem for the uniforms of the special service was officially approved. Reportedly, the DIU armband is designed in the form of a military-wide coat of arms.

The trident is given volume - its individual faces are in the shade, which symbolizes the specifics of the work of Ukrainian military intelligence officers aimed at protecting the national interests of the state. - the agency informs.

The amendments were approved following the registration of the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 53 "On Approval of Amendments to Order No. 606" dated January 25, 24 with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Ukrainian reconnaissance men struck at the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar station near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

GUR: No one claims that the sale of Starlink to Russians is official, there are third countries.