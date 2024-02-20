ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
New armband emblem for SBU specialists approved

New armband emblem for SBU specialists approved

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26609 views

A three-dimensional black trident, symbolizing their work, was approved as the emblem of the armband for Ukrainian intelligence officers.

A three-dimensional trident on a black background will become the official armband symbol of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, symbolizing the specifics of the work of Ukrainian military intelligence. The relevant Order on the approval of the symbol was registered today with the Government of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the DIU's Telegram channel.

Details

On February 20, it became known that the armband emblem for the uniforms of the special service was officially approved. Reportedly, the DIU armband is designed in the form of a military-wide coat of arms.

The trident is given volume - its individual faces are in the shade, which symbolizes the specifics of the work of Ukrainian military intelligence officers aimed at protecting the national interests of the state. 

- the agency informs.

The amendments were approved following the registration of the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 53 "On Approval of Amendments to Order No. 606" dated January 25, 24 with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian reconnaissance men struck at the Russian Kasta-2E2 radar station near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

GUR: No one claims that the sale of Starlink to Russians is official, there are third countries.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

