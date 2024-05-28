Nevske in Luhansk region shelled with landmine bombs and MLRS - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6882 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84751 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141269 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146245 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241033 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163924 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220465 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Nevske in Luhansk region shelled with landmine bombs and MLRS - RMA

Nevske in Luhansk region shelled with landmine bombs and MLRS - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24516 views

Nevske in the Luhansk region was shelled with nine high-explosive bombs and multiple rocket launchers.

Nevsky was hit by nine landmines, school teachers in Luhansk were trained on anti-terrorist security, and people in Pryvillia are receiving only gas as a utility. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

The enemy launched an air strike on Nevsky, using nine high-explosive bombs. They exploded near the houses that had already been destroyed earlier. The Russians also hit the village with multiple rocket launchers. Novolyubivka was hit by enemy artillery, where the enemy opened fire on household buildings and logistics routes leading to the settlement. Moreover, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka were also shelled yesterday,

- informed Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, a modern electronic warfare station "Serp-VS5" was among the militants' weapons destroyed over the last day. Two Russian cannons were damaged. In particular, the occupants attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske and Myasozharivka.

The situation near Bilohorivka remains tense. The Luhansk RMA reports that in almost two years of occupation of Pryvillia, which is located near Lysychansk, the occupiers have not managed to restore almost anything there. People who stayed there live without electricity and water supply. Some houses have only gas.

It is also noted that officers of a special purpose mobile unit of the so-called "Russian Guard Department for the LPR" organized anti-terrorist security classes for Luhansk school teachers.

After explaining the theoretical material and the requirements of the Russian present, the military worked with them on an algorithm of actions in case of a terrorist threat. Now the teachers know by example what to expect from Russia.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 503,800 personnel and 7,692 tanks.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising