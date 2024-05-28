Nevske in Luhansk region shelled with landmine bombs and MLRS - RMA

Nevsky was hit by nine landmines, school teachers in Luhansk were trained on anti-terrorist security, and people in Pryvillia are receiving only gas as a utility. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

The enemy launched an air strike on Nevsky, using nine high-explosive bombs. They exploded near the houses that had already been destroyed earlier. The Russians also hit the village with multiple rocket launchers. Novolyubivka was hit by enemy artillery, where the enemy opened fire on household buildings and logistics routes leading to the settlement. Moreover, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka were also shelled yesterday, - informed Artem Lysohor, head of Luhansk region.

In the Kupyansk sector, a modern electronic warfare station "Serp-VS5" was among the militants' weapons destroyed over the last day. Two Russian cannons were damaged. In particular, the occupants attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske and Myasozharivka.

The situation near Bilohorivka remains tense. The Luhansk RMA reports that in almost two years of occupation of Pryvillia, which is located near Lysychansk, the occupiers have not managed to restore almost anything there. People who stayed there live without electricity and water supply. Some houses have only gas.

It is also noted that officers of a special purpose mobile unit of the so-called "Russian Guard Department for the LPR" organized anti-terrorist security classes for Luhansk school teachers.

After explaining the theoretical material and the requirements of the Russian present, the military worked with them on an algorithm of actions in case of a terrorist threat. Now the teachers know by example what to expect from Russia.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 503,800 personnel and 7,692 tanks.