Network of Russian spies exposed in Britain, all originally from Bulgaria

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37806 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 144940 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87628 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 315538 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 200207 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236483 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252818 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158936 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372414 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 73465 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 144941 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 315544 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226507 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 261556 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25604 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33179 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32801 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 89070 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95893 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Network of Russian spies exposed in Britain, all originally from Bulgaria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28484 views

A sixth person was charged with spying for Russia in a case in which five Bulgarians had already been detained for obtaining classified British documents.

Network of Russian spies exposed in Britain, all originally from Bulgaria

In the UK, a sixth person was charged with spying for Russia. Five people have already been detained in the case. We are talking about Bulgarian Tikhomir Ivanov Ivanchev. This was reported by Sky News, UNN .

Details

The Bulgarian was detained on February 7. He is accused of obtaining documents and information that could harm the British state. He was released on bail and charged on Tuesday, February 27.

A sixth suspect has been identified and arrested as a result of the investigation following the previous five arrests in this investigation and has been charged in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service

said Commander Dominic Murphy, who heads the Counterterrorism Division of the Met. Command.

The other five people in the case, three men and two women, all from Bulgaria, were previously taken to the Old Bailey detention center. They are Orlin Rusev, 46, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, Katrin Ivanova, 32, Ivan Stoyanov, 32, and Vanya Gaberova, 29. They will appear in court in October.

Spyware found on phones of members of the European Parliament's defense committee21.02.24, 18:18 • 24004 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
United Kingdom
Bulgaria
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87