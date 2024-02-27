Network of Russian spies exposed in Britain, all originally from Bulgaria

In the UK, a sixth person was charged with spying for Russia. Five people have already been detained in the case. We are talking about Bulgarian Tikhomir Ivanov Ivanchev. This was reported by Sky News, UNN .

Details

The Bulgarian was detained on February 7. He is accused of obtaining documents and information that could harm the British state. He was released on bail and charged on Tuesday, February 27.

A sixth suspect has been identified and arrested as a result of the investigation following the previous five arrests in this investigation and has been charged in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service said Commander Dominic Murphy, who heads the Counterterrorism Division of the Met. Command.

The other five people in the case, three men and two women, all from Bulgaria, were previously taken to the Old Bailey detention center. They are Orlin Rusev, 46, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, Katrin Ivanova, 32, Ivan Stoyanov, 32, and Vanya Gaberova, 29. They will appear in court in October.

Spyware found on phones of members of the European Parliament's defense committee