Netflix announces the premiere of the second season of "Squid Game" at the end of 2024

The premiere of the second season of the series "The Squid Game" will take place in the second half of 2024. This was announced by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a teleconference, UNN reports with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2024 include the second season of The Squid Game and The Night Agent, and the final season of Cobra Kai. The Outer Limits, Emily in Paris and the anthology Monster by American screenwriter Ryan Murphy will also be released.

A number of new series are scheduled for the second half of the year: "Primeval America, Senna - about the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna - and the film adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Perfect Match starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

