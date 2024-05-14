"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power": the official trailer for the 2nd season of the series from Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the second season of The Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will premiere on August 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The new trailer is much tougher and darker than most of the Season 1 trailers. In it, viewers will see Sauron played by Australian actor Charlie Vickers. In addition, the second season will show several new rings and their creation.

In the second season of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Exiled by Galadriel, without an army or allies, the Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to regain his power and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle Earth to his sinister will. Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first season, the new season plunges our most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world on the brink of catastrophe. Elves and dwarves, orcs and humans, wizards and garfoots... as friendships are tested and kingdoms begin to fall apart, forces of goodwill fight ever braver to hold on to what matters most to them... each other - reads the description to the video on the YouTube channel Prime Video.

Addendum

The second season starts on August 29 in more than 240 countries and regions. Amazon did not disclose the schedule of episodes, but the first season started with two episodes, one per week

Recall

Warner Bros. has announced that it will release a new film in the Lord of the Rings series in 2026. The film, tentatively titled The Hunt for Gollum, will be produced by Peter Jackson, director of the original Lord of the Rings films, and directed by Andy Serkis, who played Gollum himself in the trilogy.