Negotiations with the European Commission may begin in July, where Ukraine will present its progress in adapting national legislation to EU legislation - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 46419 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 52453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76191 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 164343 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 211133 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130769 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360751 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179890 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148641 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197446 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 27798 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 40148 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 47016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56141 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40228 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 46419 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 52453 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56763 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 76191 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 2018 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10797 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32350 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34357 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47531 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Negotiations with the European Commission may begin in July, where Ukraine will present its progress in adapting national legislation to EU legislation - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27608 views

Ukraine plans to start bilateral meetings with the European Commission next month to present progress in harmonizing national legislation with EU legislation on each negotiated chapter.

Negotiations with the European Commission may begin in July, where Ukraine will present its progress in adapting national legislation to EU legislation - Shmyhal

The government expects the European Commission to start bilateral meetings next month, where Ukraine will present the state of approximation of national legislation to EU legislation in each negotiated section. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, one of the historic events this month was the official start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to the prime minister, Ukraine's partners recognize that our country has demonstrated unprecedented momentum in implementing key reforms.

We expect that next month the European Commission will start bilateral meetings, during which Ukraine will present the state of approximation of national legislation to EU legislation in each negotiated chapter

- Shmyhal said.

The prime minister emphasized that the government's goal is to complete the negotiation process and become a member of the EU as soon as possible.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40