Negotiations with the European Commission may begin in July, where Ukraine will present its progress in adapting national legislation to EU legislation - Shmyhal

The government expects the European Commission to start bilateral meetings next month, where Ukraine will present the state of approximation of national legislation to EU legislation in each negotiated section. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, one of the historic events this month was the official start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to the prime minister, Ukraine's partners recognize that our country has demonstrated unprecedented momentum in implementing key reforms.

We expect that next month the European Commission will start bilateral meetings, during which Ukraine will present the state of approximation of national legislation to EU legislation in each negotiated chapter - Shmyhal said.

The prime minister emphasized that the government's goal is to complete the negotiation process and become a member of the EU as soon as possible.