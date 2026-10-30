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Nearly $3 billion in cryptocurrency withdrawn from Binance wallets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

$2.77 billion was withdrawn from Binance’s hot wallets across five blockchains within minutes. The exchange is investigating a possible hack.

Nearly $3 billion in cryptocurrency withdrawn from Binance wallets

More than $2 billion worth of cryptocurrency was withdrawn from the “hot wallets” of the Binance crypto exchange. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Western media reports, $2.77 billion disappeared from the wallets of the largest crypto exchange, Binance, within just a few minutes across five blockchains.

Our experts are aware of reports of a possible security issue and are conducting an active investigation. No evidence of interference with users’ funds has been found so far. Our security service is urgently examining all available information. ... We urge users to exercise caution and beware of fraud: do not follow suspicious links, do not trust dubious messages, and do not share your account details with anyone

- Binance urged.

In turn, the company’s founder, Changpeng Zhao, tried to reassure clients.

Users’ funds are safe! This really does look like a Binance hack. I no longer run Binance (.com), but as a shareholder, I expect all users’ funds to be fully covered

- Binance’s founder wrote.

He also thanked Tether (~$971 million) and Circle (~$823 million) for rapidly freezing the funds.

We remind you

According to Reuters, the Binance crypto exchange provided the Russian authorities with the personal data of an IT specialist accused of making donations to support “Azov.” These data became evidence in the Russian criminal case.

Binance to lose license to serve customers in the European Union16.06.26, 22:01 • 10527 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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