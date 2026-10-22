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S-300 missile system

Near Moscow, an arsenal for the storage and refurbishment of military equipment was reportedly attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Near Serpukhov, the 75th Arsenal, where Buk and S-300V systems are repaired, was reportedly attacked. The extent of the damage has not been determined; there is no official confirmation.

Near Moscow, an arsenal for the storage and refurbishment of military equipment was reportedly attacked

Ukraine’s Defense Forces likely attacked the 75th Arsenal in Serpukhov, Moscow Region, where the Russians store, repair and restore military equipment, including surface-to-air missile systems. Missiles or rocket-powered drones may have been used for the strike. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the channel, the target was a facility of Russia’s defense-industrial complex specializing in the maintenance of military equipment and air defense systems.

During the attack, an air raid alert over missile threats was announced in Serpukhov. At the same time, there is currently no information about the extent of the damage to the facility or possible Russian losses.

Buk and S-300V systems were repaired at the arsenal

According to the Russian state corporation Rostec, the facility repaired equipment from Buk-M1, Buk-M2 and S-300V surface-to-air missile systems.

The facility had previously attracted the attention of OSINT analysts. In particular, in March 2024, researcher Jompy called the 75th Arsenal the only storage base for Russian air defense systems he had identified.

Potential damage to such a facility could affect the Russian army’s ability to repair and restore air defense systems. However, the consequences of the attack can be assessed only after the damage is confirmed.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other official Ukrainian sources have not yet confirmed information about a strike on the 75th Arsenal.

The General Staff released data on how many Russian servicemen and pieces of equipment were destroyed on the front over the past day22.10.26, 07:09 • 1914 views

Stepan Haftko

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