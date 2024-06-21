NBU introduces a ban on the use of credit funds to participate in gambling starting tomorrow

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91845 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189653 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233940 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369276 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181779 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149643 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91848 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104066 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120445 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1448 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4692 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11861 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13497 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17466 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NBU introduces a ban on the use of credit funds to participate in gambling starting tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18739 views

The National Bank of Ukraine introduces a ban on the use of credit funds for gambling from June 22, 2024.

NBU introduces a ban on the use of credit funds to participate in gambling starting tomorrow

The National Bank of Ukraine introduces a ban on conducting payment operations to the accounts of gambling organizers at the expense of funds received on loan terms. The corresponding changes will start working on Saturday, June 22. This is reported by the NBU, reports UNN.

Details

"Starting from June 22, 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine introduces a ban on conducting payment operations of clients to the accounts of gambling organizers to participate in gambling at the expense of funds received on loan terms," the report says.

It is noted that this will minimize risks to the security and stability of the financial system, reduce the negative consequences of the functioning of the gambling sector on the Internet, contribute to the protection of consumer rights and the development of responsible consumer lending.

Recall

The Cabinet of ministers at its meeting on May 17 decided to introduce restrictions on advertising of gambling and trademarks under which gambling activities are carried out, in particular with the use of symbols of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - before the new law on gambling comes into force.

The Cabinet of Ministers banned all types of advertising of the gambling business.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
