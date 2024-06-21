NBU introduces a ban on the use of credit funds to participate in gambling starting tomorrow

The National Bank of Ukraine introduces a ban on conducting payment operations to the accounts of gambling organizers at the expense of funds received on loan terms. The corresponding changes will start working on Saturday, June 22. This is reported by the NBU, reports UNN.

Details

"Starting from June 22, 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine introduces a ban on conducting payment operations of clients to the accounts of gambling organizers to participate in gambling at the expense of funds received on loan terms," the report says.

It is noted that this will minimize risks to the security and stability of the financial system, reduce the negative consequences of the functioning of the gambling sector on the Internet, contribute to the protection of consumer rights and the development of responsible consumer lending.

Recall

The Cabinet of ministers at its meeting on May 17 decided to introduce restrictions on advertising of gambling and trademarks under which gambling activities are carried out, in particular with the use of symbols of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - before the new law on gambling comes into force.

The Cabinet of Ministers banned all types of advertising of the gambling business.