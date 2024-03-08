NBU fines Ukrposhta for UAH 17 million: who else has been fined by the regulator
Kyiv • UNN
In February, the National Bank of Ukraine fined Ukrposhta JSC over UAH 17 million and imposed penalties on 3 banks and 13 non-bank financial institutions totaling over UAH 27 million for violations of financial monitoring and currency legislation.
In February, the NBU took enforcement actions against three banks and thirteen non-bank financial institutions for violations of financial monitoring and currency legislation.
Ukrposhta JSC received the largest fine of over UAH 17 million for violating the requirements of paragraph 2 of part two of Article 8 of the AML/CFT Law in terms of failure to ensure proper organization and conduct of initial financial monitoring, and received a written warning.
As for the banks, JSC CRYSTALBANK and PJSC CB AKORDBANK paid a fine of UAH 400 thousand each, and JSC COMINBANK received a written warning. The NBU also fined non-bank financial institutions for almost UAH 9 million, including the following:
FC Tiger Invest LLC was penalized in the amount of UAH 2,532,666.55 and UAH 17,000.00.
LLC "AVENTUS UKRAINE" - a fine in the amount of UAH 1,428,327.20
IFC AVERS LLC - a penalty in the amount of UAH 1 400 000.00.
PREMIUM FINANCE LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 1,000,000.00
PrJSC "UFG" - a fine in the amount of UAH 600,000.00
ALC "IC "PREMIER GARANT PROFI" - a fine of UAH 595,000.00.
FK PARTNER LTD,
FC Aksioma LLC - fines in the amount of UAH 500,000.00.
LLC "FC CENTROFINANCE" - a penalty in the amount of UAH 400,000.00.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION GGLA LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 300,000.00
FC MAGNAT LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 50,000.00
FC PROFINEF LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 17,000.00
