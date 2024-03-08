$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16709 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 53574 views

10:10 AM • 41685 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 208919 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188529 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221076 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249253 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155054 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
NBU fines Ukrposhta for UAH 17 million: who else has been fined by the regulator

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29066 views

In February, the National Bank of Ukraine fined Ukrposhta JSC over UAH 17 million and imposed penalties on 3 banks and 13 non-bank financial institutions totaling over UAH 27 million for violations of financial monitoring and currency legislation.

NBU fines Ukrposhta for UAH 17 million: who else has been fined by the regulator

In February, the National Bank fined 3 banks and 13 NBFIs for violations of financial monitoring and currency legislation totaling more than UAH 27 million , the NBU reported, UNN reported .

 In February, the NBU took enforcement actions against three banks and thirteen non-bank financial institutions for violations of financial monitoring and currency legislation.

Ukrposhta JSC received the largest fine of over UAH 17 million for violating the requirements of paragraph 2 of part two of Article 8 of the AML/CFT Law in terms of failure to ensure proper organization and conduct of initial financial monitoring, and received a written warning.

As for the banks, JSC CRYSTALBANK and PJSC CB AKORDBANK paid a fine of UAH 400 thousand each, and JSC COMINBANK received a written warning. The NBU also fined non-bank financial institutions for almost UAH 9 million, including the following:

FC Tiger Invest LLC was penalized in the amount of UAH 2,532,666.55 and UAH 17,000.00.

LLC "AVENTUS UKRAINE" - a fine in the amount of UAH 1,428,327.20

IFC AVERS LLC - a penalty in the amount of UAH 1 400 000.00.

PREMIUM FINANCE LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 1,000,000.00

PrJSC "UFG" - a fine in the amount of UAH 600,000.00

ALC "IC "PREMIER GARANT PROFI" - a fine of UAH 595,000.00.

FK PARTNER LTD,

FC Aksioma LLC - fines in the amount of UAH 500,000.00.

LLC "FC CENTROFINANCE" - a penalty in the amount of UAH 400,000.00.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION GGLA LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 300,000.00

FC MAGNAT LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 50,000.00

FC PROFINEF LLC - a fine in the amount of UAH 17,000.00

Recall

In the fourth quarter of 2023 , the highest salaries in Ukraine were in the IT sectorand the lowest were for librarians and archivists, according to the State Statistics Service. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90