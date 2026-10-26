NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise

As of Monday, October 26, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.20 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official rate on Sunday was 45.05 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.58. UNN reports this with reference to the NBU’s data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.2021 UAH (+15 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 50.5766 UAH (+15 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5124 UAH (-3 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

at banks, the dollar is trading at 45.01–45.56 UAH, the euro at 50.44–51.11 UAH, and the zloty at 11.27–11.68 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 45.38–45.42 UAH/USD and 50.84–50.87 UAH/EUR.

Reminder

The National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation approximately 400,000 banknotes with a denomination of 2,000 hryvnias.

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