NBU and Ministry of Finance together with partners from the European Commission signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility

Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny and finance minister Serhiy Marchenko together with partners from the European Commission signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility. This was reported on the NBU website, writes UNN.

Head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny and finance minister Serhiy Marchenko signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility. This agreement will help Ukraine attract up to 27 billion euros in 2024-2027 to support the country's state budget out of the total amount of 50 billion euros of the EU Ukraine Facility instrument.

After the entry into force of this agreement, Ukraine will receive 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU.

The EU has signed the first guarantee agreements worth 1.4 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program, launching its investment component Ukraine Investment Framework to accelerate Ukraine's recovery, especially in the energy sector.