NBU and Ministry of Finance together with partners from the European Commission signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91845 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120442 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189653 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233940 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369276 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181779 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149643 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91848 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104066 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120445 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1448 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4692 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11861 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13497 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17466 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NBU and Ministry of Finance together with partners from the European Commission signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27214 views

Ukraine has signed a loan agreement with the European Commission to receive up to 27 billion euros from the EU program for Ukraine in 2024-2027 to support its state budget.

NBU and Ministry of Finance together with partners from the European Commission signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility

Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny and finance minister Serhiy Marchenko  together with partners from the European Commission signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility. This was reported on the NBU website, writes UNN.

Head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshny and finance minister Serhiy Marchenko signed a loan agreement to Ukraine Facility. This agreement will help Ukraine attract up to 27 billion euros in 2024-2027 to support the country's state budget out of the total amount of 50 billion euros of the EU Ukraine Facility instrument.

After the entry into force of this agreement, Ukraine will receive 1.9 billion euros of unconditional funding from the EU.

recall

The EU has signed the first guarantee agreements worth 1.4 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program, launching its investment component Ukraine Investment Framework to accelerate Ukraine's recovery, especially in the energy sector.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31