Nayev: The enemy keeps a group of more than 20 thousand troops on the northern border in Russia and Belarus

On the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy has created a group of about 20 thousand people, and about 1800 people from the armed forces are being held by Belarus. This was reported by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, according to UNN.

As of now, the situation in the Northern Operational Zone remains under control. At the same time, on the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy has created and maintains a group of about 20 thousand people -Nayev said.

According to him, the enemy units are constantly conducting reconnaissance, shelling the border areas and actively building up engineering and fortification equipment in the area.

In addition, measures are being taken to rearm units with the latest or modernized weapons.

"In turn, the Republic of Belarus, in order to strengthen the border, in addition to the units of the Border Guard Service, is holding about 1800 people from the armed forces of Belarus along the border," Nayev emphasized.

According to him, military and law enforcement units are constantly conducting combat training activities, building up surveillance systems and engineering and fortification equipment along the border.

He also noted that the military and political leadership of Belarus continues to assist Russia in its armed aggression against Ukraine by supplying and repairing weapons and military equipment. The enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Belarus produce new and recycle outdated ammunition, with their subsequent transfer in the interests of the Russian armed forces, Nayev said.

