"Staying near the border with Russia is dangerous" - Nayev on the situation in the north

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, called on Ukrainians to heed the advice of military administrations to evacuate the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

Nayev noted that the war with Russia has not only covered the east and south of Ukraine. The northern operational zone is no exception. In the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as well as throughout the country, the legal regime of martial law is in effect.

According to Nayev, the enemy is attacking those territories every day.

"The enemy is using various types of weapons, including aircraft, artillery, mortars and grenade launchers, and engages sabotage groups. Russia is using all the military skills it knows and can use to destroy our nation, and it doesn't matter where the missile, shell or bullet hits," Nayev said.

According to him, the border in the north of the country is a line of contact with the enemy with all the inherent hostilities.

These hostilities can lead to the deaths of both civilians and soldiers, the taking of prisoners, and the destruction of entire border villages and towns. Every civilian should clearly realize that staying near the border with Russia is dangerous - said the commander.

He noted that every day the military administrations are dealing with the issue of evacuating people from these regions, just as they do from frontline settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The war is on, and in order for the Ukrainian military to be able to conduct a full exchange of fire and destroy the enemy without thinking about harming our citizens, every conscious Ukrainian should listen to the advice of military administrations - Nayev pointed out.

Russian military shells 7 communities in Sumy region