"Staying near the border with Russia is dangerous" - Nayev on the situation in the north

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Staying near the border with Russia is dangerous" - Nayev on the situation in the north

"Staying near the border with Russia is dangerous" - Nayev on the situation in the north

Kyiv  •  UNN

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev called on Ukrainians to heed the advice of military administrations to evacuate the border areas, as these territories are subjected to enemy shelling on a daily basis, posing a danger to both civilians and military personnel.

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, called on Ukrainians to heed the advice of military administrations to evacuate the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

Nayev noted that the war with Russia has not only covered the east and south of Ukraine. The northern operational zone is no exception. In the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, as well as throughout the country, the legal regime of martial law is in effect.

According to Nayev, the enemy is attacking those territories every day.

"The enemy is using various types of weapons, including aircraft, artillery, mortars and grenade launchers, and engages sabotage groups.  Russia is using all the military skills it knows and can use to destroy our nation, and it doesn't matter where the missile, shell or bullet hits," Nayev said.

According to him, the border in the north of the country is a line of contact with the enemy with all the inherent hostilities.

These hostilities can lead to the deaths of both civilians and soldiers, the taking of prisoners, and the destruction of entire border villages and towns. Every civilian should clearly realize that staying near the border with Russia is dangerous

- said the commander.

He noted that every day the military administrations are dealing with the issue of evacuating people from these regions, just as they do from frontline settlements in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The war is on, and in order for the Ukrainian military to be able to conduct a full exchange of fire and destroy the enemy without thinking about harming our citizens, every conscious Ukrainian should listen to the advice of military administrations

- Nayev pointed out.

Russian military shells 7 communities in Sumy region17.01.24, 00:30 • 26088 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising