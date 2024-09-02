Navy: Russia did not use offshore platforms during today's shelling

During the massive shelling on September 2, Russia did not use naval platforms to launch the attack.

This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

From the Navy's perspective, I can say that no offshore platforms were involved in the attack. Of course, this does not mean that the enemy has abandoned this practice altogether; the enemy may use offshore platforms in the future. They use pauses to accumulate resources - this is a fact that can be stated - Pletenchuk says.

Recall

As a result of enemy missile attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was damaged.