Navy: Russia did not use offshore platforms during today's shelling
Kyiv • UNN
The Navy spokesman said that Russia did not involve naval platforms in the massive shelling on September 2. The enemy may use the pause to accumulate resources and use the platforms in the future.
During the massive shelling on September 2, Russia did not use naval platforms to launch the attack.
This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.
From the Navy's perspective, I can say that no offshore platforms were involved in the attack. Of course, this does not mean that the enemy has abandoned this practice altogether; the enemy may use offshore platforms in the future. They use pauses to accumulate resources - this is a fact that can be stated
Recall
As a result of enemy missile attack on Kyiv, the Islamic Cultural Center of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was damaged.