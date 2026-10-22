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NATO will allow Ukraine to buy weapons "faster and cheaper" - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Ukraine will be able to purchase weapons, ammunition and equipment through a NATO agency. This should speed up and reduce the cost of defense supplies.

NATO will allow Ukraine to buy weapons "faster and cheaper" - FT

NATO will allow Ukraine to buy weapons, ammunition and military equipment ​via its centralised procurement agency, potentially allowing Kyiv to obtain defence supplies "faster and more cheaply". Financial Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

"It provides ​Ukraine with the ability to have ⁠a more structured framework to leverage ​a broad range of capabilities that ​we offer: procurement expertise, support services and access to established industrial base," Jacqueline Borsboom, director of NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), told FT, as reported by Reuters.

The agreement, Reuters notes, was concluded against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between the United States and Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement on the export of diesel fuel from russia this month in order to "lower fuel prices in the United States."

Ukraine pointed to disruptions in the exchange of some intelligence and the use of the Starshield satellite system, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the publication notes, said that at a meeting in Oslo on Tuesday, October 20, it had been agreed to resolve these issues.

Trump may completely halt the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine – NATO warns of the risks21.10.26, 00:37 • 14550 views

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