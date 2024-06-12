NATO Secretary General: Italy promises to provide Ukraine with another SAM/T battery

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Italy promised to provide Ukraine with another SAMP/T battery, UNN reports.

"...following Germany's offer of an additional Patriot battery, Italy has pledged another SAMP/T battery, and I expect more to be announced in the coming days and weeks...", Stoltenberg said during the press conference.

Recall

Germany is considering providing Ukraine with another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery in addition to the three it has already provided or promised to provide, to bolster Ukraine's air defense amid increased Russian missile strikes.

Italy to send second SAMP/T system to Ukraine to protect against russian missile attacks-Italian Foreign Ministry