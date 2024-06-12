NATO Secretary General: Italy promises to provide Ukraine with another SAM/T battery
Italy has pledged to provide Ukraine with another SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile battery to defend against Russian missile attacks, in addition to Germany's offer of an additional Patriot battery, Stoltenberg said.
"...following Germany's offer of an additional Patriot battery, Italy has pledged another SAMP/T battery, and I expect more to be announced in the coming days and weeks...", Stoltenberg said during the press conference.
Recall
Germany is considering providing Ukraine with another Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery in addition to the three it has already provided or promised to provide, to bolster Ukraine's air defense amid increased Russian missile strikes.
